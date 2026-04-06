Lucid Q1 Deliveries Dip on Sales Pause After Supplier Change

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID reported deliveries of 3,093 vehicles and production of 5,500 units for the first quarter of 2026, which ended on March 31. Deliveries of the Lucid Gravity were disrupted for 29 days due to a supplier quality issue involving second-row seats, which affected the company’s ability to meet customer demand. LCID stated that the issue has now been resolved and reaffirmed its production guidance of 25,000-27,000 vehicles for the year.

Per Lucid, deliveries declined due to a supplier issue rather than weak demand. Sales of the Gravity SUV were paused for most of February after an unapproved supplier change was identified, requiring vehicle inspections.

The disruption also resulted in a recall of 4,476 Gravity SUVs because seatbelt anchor welds did not meet safety standards. Lucid halted deliveries to inspect vehicles already produced and reverse the supplier change. Besides high tariffs on imports, Lucid is also facing challenges from chip shortages, uncertain rare-earth supplies and earlier aluminum supplier disruptions.

Lucid is gearing up to begin production of its first vehicle built on a new, more affordable platform targeting the mass market. The model will be priced around $50,000 that will position it against rivals like the upcoming Rivian R2 SUV and current offerings such as the Tesla Model Y, Model 3, and Chevrolet Equinox EV.

In a separate news, Lucid introduced updates to the 2027 Gravity lineup, describing the SUV as key part of its near-term growth strategy. The model complements the Lucid Air sedan and is expected to be joined by future midsize vehicles.

The Gravity was named the 2026 World Luxury Car of the Year by the World Car Awards program. The updated lineup includes expanded standard features, along with enhancements focused on comfort, technology, and personalization.

The 2027 Gravity models now include DreamDrive 2 Premium driver-assistance technology and an additional key fob as standard equipment. Touring and Grand Touring variants receive features that were previously offered as optional upgrades. Customers can also choose from multiple packages and configuration options, reflecting a focus on enhancing convenience and simplifying choices as deliveries expand. The 2027 Lucid Gravity Touring is priced from $79,900 in the United States.

Lucid Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lucid Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LCID stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA and Strattec Security STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 2 cents and 16 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 85 cents and 48 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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Magna International Inc. (MGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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