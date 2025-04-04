Lucid Posts Y/Y Rise in Q1 Deliveries, Set to Deliver Gravity SUV

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, an EV manufacturer, has reported its production and delivery figures for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company produced 2,212 vehicles at its Casa Grande, AZ, plant in the first quarter, up 28% from the corresponding quarter of 2024. Additionally, 600 vehicles were in transit to Saudi Arabia for final assembly at Lucid’s new AMP-2 plant, its first manufacturing facility outside the United States. Lucid delivered 3,109 vehicles in the quarter, up 58% year over year, surpassing its previous record of 3,099 in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The Lucid Air, known for its industry-leading range, has contributed to six consecutive quarters of rising deliveries. The luxury EV, priced between $70,000 and $250,000, offers a range of up to 512 miles on a full charge.



At this rate, the company is on track to exceed last year’s total deliveries of approximately 10,200 and anticipates the figure to be around 12,500 for 2025. Further growth is expected as customer deliveries of Lucid’s first electric SUV are set to begin soon.



Per Lucid’s interim CEO Marc Winterhoff, it is close to completing the production of vehicles designated for showrooms and test drives. By the end of April, customer deliveries of the Gravity SUV will resume. The first units were delivered in December, but only to employees, friends and family.



Lucid describes the Gravity as a no-compromise SUV, boasting a range of up to 450 miles, 120 cubic feet of interior space, cutting-edge technology and sports car-like performance. The Gravity Grand Touring starts at $94,900, while the Touring model, set to launch later this year, will be priced at $79,900.



The new delivery record follows a significant increase in orders from former Tesla owners. Per Winterhoff, 50% of Lucid’s current orders come from customers who previously owned Tesla and are seeking an alternative.

LCID’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Lucid carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are China Yuchai International Limited CYD, Aptiv PLC APTV and Strattec Security Corporation STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 9.17% and 36.84%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 25 cents in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.67% and 16.93%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 13 cents and 28 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 2.61%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 91 cents and $1.06, respectively, in the past 60 days.

