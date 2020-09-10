Lucid Motors' Electric Super Sedan Will Bring Tesla-Beating Power to Market Next Spring

Lucid Motors said that its Air sedan will be offered with over 1,000 horsepower and range of more than 500 miles when it goes into production in Arizona next spring.

The company revealed the production version of the Air, which made its debut as a show car in 2016, last night.

The electric-vehicle start-up, led by former Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S engineer Peter Rawlinson, said that the Air "seeks to set new standards for sustainable transportation" with an innovative architecture and new technologies including exceptionally fast recharging -- but Lucid's customers will have to pay up for the privilege.

The Lucid Air will be offered with up to 1,080 horsepower and range of over 500 miles. Deliveries will begin in the spring of 2021, Lucid said. Image source: Lucid Motors.

Lucid said that the Air will be offered in four trim levels, with a starting price below $80,000 before tax credits -- eventually. But the first examples will be priced quite a bit higher:

The Air Dream Edition, available next spring, will include the 1,080 horsepower powertrain, special colors, and a lush interior. It'll start at $169,000.

The Air Grand Touring, available in mid-2021 with 800 horsepower and up to 521 miles of EPA-rated range from a 113 kilowatt-hour battery pack, will start at $139,000.

The Air Touring, available in late 2021 with 620 horsepower, will start at $95,000.

The base-model Air, starting below $80,000, won't be available until 2022.

All will have Lucid's fast-charging-ready battery pack, developed with lessons learned from Lucid's involvement in the Formula E electric-vehicle racing series. Lucid said that its battery pack can charge at rates of up to 20 miles per minute when connected to a DC Fast recharger, or 300 miles in just 20 minutes.

All versions of the Air will be built in the company's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.