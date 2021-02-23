US Markets
TSLA

Lucid Motors CEO say it aims to launch Tesla Model 3 rival in 2024 or 2025

Contributors
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Peter Henderson Reuters
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Lucid Motors Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson told Reuters on Tuesday that the luxury electric car maker plans to launch a rival to Tesla Inc's Model 3 in 2024 or 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lucid Motors Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson told Reuters on Tuesday that the luxury electric car maker plans to launch a rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA.O Model 3 in 2024 or 2025.

He also said it is early to make their own battery cells for now, adding that it has contracts with suppliers LG Chem 051910.KS and Samsung SDI 006400.KS.

The former Tesla engineer also said six automakers have reached out to him over the past month and expressed interest in its technology and potential cooperation.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Peter Henderson in San Francisco and Joshua Franklin in Miami; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA CCIV NKLA RIDE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters