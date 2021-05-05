US Markets
Lucid Motors appoints former Waymo executive as CFO

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors said on Wednesday it has named Sherry House, a former executive from Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo, as its chief financial officer.

The announcement comes at a time Lucid is planning to go public by merging with a blank check company, a move that indicated a market capitalization of $56 billion.

House, who was the treasurer and head of investor relations in Waymo, will also help Lucid to transition to a publicly traded company and launch its first luxury sedan, Lucid Air, according to the company.

