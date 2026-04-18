Lucid Lands $750 Million Lifeline and a New CEO: Is Lucid Stock Poised for a Comeback?

Key Points

The company hired Silvio Napoli, an outside executive with no automotive experience, to take over as CEO.

Lucid is also receiving an additional $550 million from a Saudi Arabian fund and $200 million from Uber.

All that is potentially promising for the EV maker, but Lucid investors shouldn't get too excited just yet.

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Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) recently dropped its turnaround into another gear when it announced it had hired a new CEO to take the helm of the struggling electric vehicle company. Lucid also announced a significant $750 million lifeline -- $550 million from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and an additional $200 million from Uber Technologies -- that could help the electric vehicle company expand its product lineup.

New leadership and more money could help push Lucid back on track, but shareholders shouldn't start celebrating just yet.

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Lucid's signs of life?

Lucid has been on the hunt for a new CEO ever since its former CEO Peter Rawlinson stepped down last year. Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff has been in charge of Lucid since then, and will transition to the COO position in the coming weeks. Sitting behind Lucid's wheel now is Silvio Napoli, an industry outsider who ran the Schindler Group, an industrial manufacturer of escalators and elevators.

That might sound odd, and it kind of is, but Lucid appears to be focused on bolstering its manufacturing and operational efficiency. The company said in a press release that Napoli has a "strong track record in manufacturing excellence, cost discipline, capital allocation, and building and leading resilient, high‑performing organizations."

That's important to the company because Lucid's losses are substantial, equalling about $2.7 billion in both 2025 and 2024. And the company is in the process of launching two new models over the next two years, requiring even more operational efficiency and capital spend.

The other big news Lucid announced is that it received another $550 million investment from Saudi Arabia's PIF and an additional $200 million from its existing collaboration with Uber. The additional $750 million will come in handy for the new model launches that are forthcoming for Lucid and will put Napoli's capital allocation skills to the test immediately.

Lucid shareholders shouldn't get too excited just yet

It's still too early to tell whether or not Napoli can help turn things around at Lucid. It's probably better to have someone permanently in the role than a temporary leader, of course, but hiring a non-automotive executive is a bold move. One that could pay off or fall flat.

As Lucid investors wait to see how that narrative plays out, they'll unfortunately see their shares diluted by a $550 million preferred stock purchase from the PIF. This, unfortunately, isn't the first time Lucid shareholders have had their stock diluted and it might not be the last if Lucid needs more funding from the PIF in the future.

The latest capital is good for the company, though, and it needs it. I've been wondering whether Lucid could tap the Saudi PIF further, given that it has already invested billions of dollars in Lucid and that the questions have now been answered.

The additional $200 million from Uber comes at a good time, as well. Lucid is already collaborating with rideshare companies, and the new funds come on top of the $300 million investment from Uber that was already announced. The ridesharing company has already agreed to buy at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles for a self-driving car service.

The next year will reveal even more about Lucid's trajectory

Even $750 million can evaporate quickly, considering that Lucid reported a net loss of $814 million in Q4 2025 alone. And, as I noted earlier, betting on a non-automotive leader is a big gamble.

That bet comes at a difficult time for Lucid, as the company ramps up manufacturing for its new Earth and Cosmos midsize vehicles. But it's not just manufacturing efficiency that Lucid needs, it's also consumer demand. With Lucid burning through cash and having vehicle deliveries of just 15,841 in 2025, it doesn't have any of the ingredients for success right now.

Still, the company is making some moves to improve its situation, and current shareholders should be pleased that it's trying to right the ship. But it's not enough to tempt me to buy Lucid shares right now and wait for a comeback.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.