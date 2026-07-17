Lucid Just Soared 29% After Calling Bankruptcy Rumors "Completely False." Here's What Its Balance Sheet Actually Shows.

Key Points

Shares of the EV maker lost more than half their value at Tuesday's lows after a report claimed the company was weighing bankruptcy, then soared about 29% on Wednesday.

Lucid called the report "completely false" and said it has enough liquidity to operate well into next year.

The company reported about $4.7 billion in total liquidity after an April capital raise, but it used more than $1.4 billion of cash in the first quarter alone.

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It was a wild two days for Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) shareholders. On Tuesday, a report from an electric vehicle blog, citing two unnamed sources, claimed the luxury EV maker had brought in consulting firm AlixPartners to weigh a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing or a take-private deal. Shares lost more than half their value at Tuesday's lows, triggering multiple volatility halts, before Lucid's denial helped the stock recover most of the damage. It still closed the day down 16%.

Then came Wednesday. Shares soared about 29% to close at $5.95 -- actually a bit higher than where the stock sat before the report broke.

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Lucid called the rumors "completely false" in a statement filed with the SEC on Tuesday. The company also said it "has sufficient liquidity to carry its operations well into next year" and that it hasn't formed any special board committee to explore the scenarios described in the report. AlixPartners, Lucid explained, is helping it improve execution and operations "and nothing else" and hasn't recommended bankruptcy to management or the board.

But does Lucid's balance sheet actually back up that confidence?

The liquidity math

Lucid's first-quarter update in May showed the company ended the quarter with about $700 million in cash and cash equivalents, and about $3.2 billion in total liquidity, a figure that includes its undrawn credit capacity.

But that snapshot misses the capital Lucid raised in April. The company announced a raise of about $1.05 billion, made up of $550 million in convertible preferred stock issued to an affiliate of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), $300 million from a common stock offering, and a $200 million equity investment from Uber Technologies. Uber's investment came alongside a partnership that is expected to put Lucid vehicles into a planned robotaxi service. Additionally, Lucid drew $500 million from a delayed-draw term loan provided by the PIF, leaving about $2 billion of that facility undrawn. Adding it all up, management put the company's pro forma total liquidity at about $4.7 billion.

That is a lot of capital. And it explains the confidence behind the company's denial.

The problem, however, is how quickly the money is going out. Lucid's net loss in the first quarter was about $1 billion, and even its non-GAAP (adjusted) EBITDA, which strips out many non-cash costs, was a loss of about $781 million.

Operations consumed about $1.2 billion in cash during the period, and capital expenditures added another $253 million. In other words, the company burned through more than $1.4 billion in a single quarter.

The same burn shows up in the liquidity trend, which fell from about $4.6 billion at the end of 2025 to $3.2 billion just one quarter later.

Run the math on that burn rate, and $4.7 billion covers a bit more than three quarters, carrying Lucid into early 2027. So the company's claim that it can operate "well into next year" checks out. However, the claim doesn't promise anything beyond that.

Why the rumor found an audience

A report like Tuesday's only moves a stock this much when investors already have doubts -- and I'd argue Lucid has given them reasons. Second-quarter deliveries came in at 3,953 vehicles, an improvement from 3,093 in the first quarter. That's progress, but it's still a tiny volume for a company spending at this scale.

Revenue tells the same story. Lucid's first-quarter revenue of $282.5 million, though up 20% year over year, doesn't come close to covering the cost of running the business. Neither does a full year of sales: The company's revenue for all of 2025 was about $1.35 billion, less than it burned through in this year's first quarter alone.

Of course, the PIF, Lucid's majority shareholder through its affiliate, has repeatedly stepped up with fresh capital. In early July, Lucid drew another $800 million from that PIF-backed term loan, fresh evidence the backstop is still intact. The bad news is that the investment case still depends on it.

So, was Wednesday's 29% pop the start of a comeback? I wouldn't count on it. The balance sheet does support Lucid's denial -- there's no near-term liquidity cliff here. But a company burning more than $1 billion a quarter while delivering fewer than 4,000 vehicles will likely need more capital eventually, and more raises could mean more dilution for shareholders. Until the gap between spending and sales narrows meaningfully, I'll watch this one from the sidelines.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.