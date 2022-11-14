Lucid Is Falling as Rivian Picks Up Steam

Electric vehicle stocks have struggled over the past year, but the companies behind them keep shipping more vehicles. We saw that in recent quarterly results from Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), companies early in their growth cycles. But there's one big difference, and that's reservation momentum, which Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 9, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.