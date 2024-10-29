Lucid Investments Boosts Stake in WA1 Resources

News & Insights

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

Lucid Investments Group Pty Ltd has increased its stake in WA1 Resources Ltd, boosting its voting power from 6.71% to 8.29% by acquiring an additional 1.5 million shares. This move indicates growing confidence in the company and could influence future shareholder decisions. Investors may find this change significant as it reflects Lucid’s strategic positioning in the market.

