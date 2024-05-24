News & Insights

Markets
LCID

Lucid Group To Reduce Approx. 400 Employees

May 24, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group (LCID) announced a restructuring plan intended to optimize the company's operating expenses through a reduction of the current employee workforce by approximately 400 employees, or approximately 6%. The company expects to substantially complete the Plan by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

The company estimates that it will incur a total of approximately $21 million to $25 million in charges in connection with the Plan. The company expects that charges of approximately $19 million to $23 million will be recognized primarily in the second quarter of 2024, with the majority of such charges anticipated to be paid by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.