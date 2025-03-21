Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is a premium electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer that has captured attention with its innovative automotive offerings. The company has made noteworthy advancements in EV technology, especially with the Lucid Air and the upcoming Lucid Gravity SUV.

Lucid's long-term growth potential in the EV market is promising. The company is making solid progress, and its new SUV could be a game changer. That said, the EV maker has faced significant financial challenges, including the need for ongoing cash infusions from investors. If you're thinking of investing in Lucid, consider the following first.

Lucid has positioned itself as a premium brand in the EV space

Lucid Group attracts an affluent customer base with its premium automotive brand. It offers the Lucid Air Pure, which has 430 horsepower and a range of 420 miles per charge. At $69,900, this model is Lucid's more affordable option.

For those seeking higher performance and a more extended driving range, its Grand Touring and Sapphire offer impressive capabilities. However, customers will have to pay up, as these vehicles cost $110,900 and $249,000, respectively.

Lucid's recent fourth-quarter earnings results were decent. The company beat analysts' revenue estimates, posting $234.5 million compared to $211.77 million expected. It also exceeded earnings per share (EPS), posting a $0.22 loss per share vs. the $0.28 loss per share expected. The EV maker has ramped up production and deliveries, which is essential for achieving scale and profitability down the road. It closed the year with 10,241 vehicle deliveries, up 71% from one year ago.

An air of uncertainty lingers over Lucid

Another offering is Lucid Gravity, Lucid's long-awaited SUV model. The premium SUV is priced at $94,900 and can travel 450 miles on a single charge. It also has fast-charging capabilities, allowing it to travel up to 200 miles after charging for just 12 minutes.

Analysts at TD Cowen believe that the Lucid Gravity vehicle could be "a turning point for the company." However, those analysts also say the price "strikes us as too high" and that Lucid could struggle to generate enough volume.

In other news, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson recently stepped down, and Chief Operating Officer Marc Winterhoff was named interim CEO. Bank of America analysts argue that this move is "much more consequential than understood by the market." BofA thinks that product development could stall, and demand may also be impacted as it cut its forecasts for future production volumes.

Investors should monitor Lucid's cash situation

Lucid's technology is quite impressive. However, getting to this point has been an expensive journey. The company has invested massively in its technology and needs to scale up and sell more volume to achieve positive cash flows. Over the past three years, the company has posted a net loss of $8.5 billion.

This cash situation makes Lucid a risky proposition for investors today. The company has already raised $8.9 billion from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. It has also had to tap into equity markets several times. Both moves have severely diluted shareholders.

Since 2021, Lucid's outstanding share count has gone from 1.62 billion to 3.03 billion, and the stock has fallen from its peak of $57.75 per share to $2.41, a staggering 96% decline.

The company has needed a massive upfront investment, and this raises questions about how much more the Public Investment Fund and other equity investors are willing to fund this business. The company has about $6.1 billion in liquidity, giving it enough runway to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

Is Lucid Group stock a buy?

According to a projection from PwC, the number of EVs in the U.S. could grow to 27 million in 2030 and 92 million in 2040. This gives Lucid and other EV makers a vast potential future market opportunity. Competition remains fierce, with Tesla being a massive player and Rivian Automotive emerging as another competitor. Lucid hopes its premium brand allows it to carve out its niche for EV customers willing to pay up.

The current political environment also creates uncertainty about widespread EV adoption. Recently, the Trump administration ordered the federal government to sell 25,000 EV chargers. There is also a concern that the $7,500 EV tax credit and other subsidies could be at risk.

Lucid's technology is impressive, and new offerings could help it achieve profitability -- provided it can increase sales and control costs. However, there are challenges in the near term. Investors should continue to monitor the economic backdrop, along with deliveries, cost management, and Gravity sales. Until Lucid makes notable improvements in its bottom line, investors are better off avoiding this stock for now.

