Lucid Group Reports Increase In Q4, FY25 Production And Deliveries

January 05, 2026 — 09:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Monday announced production and delivery reports for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

For the full year 2025, the company produced 18,378 vehicles, and delivered 15,841 vehicles, up 104 percent and 55 percent, respectively, compared to last year.

During the fourth quarter, Lucid produced 8,412 vehicles, and delivered 5,345 vehicles, up 116 percent and 31 percent, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Currently, Lucid's stock is trading at $11.23, up 0.72 percent on the Nasdaq.

