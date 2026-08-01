Lucid Group Reports Earnings on August 4. Here's What Investors Should Be Watching.

Key Points

Lucid may give critical updates on new models and its self-driving technology roadmap.

These updates could have a large impact on the company's stock price.

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Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after market close on Aug. 4. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Other EV stocks enjoy significantly higher market caps. Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), for example, is currently valued at over $20 billion. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), meanwhile, still has a market cap of nearly $1 trillion despite a steep correction.

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Lucid’s valuation, however, has struggled mightily in 2026. Shares have lost one-third of their value since the year began. And the company’s market cap has now sunk below $3 billion.

Both Tesla and Rivian have signaled that the future of EVs won’t rely solely on consumer sales. Instead, both companies are staking their futures on self-driving technology to target the nascent yet rapidly growing robotaxi market.

Lucid is attempting to make the same transition. But its relatively diminutive size makes it difficult to invest at a similar scale to Rivian and Tesla.

When the company announces earnings this week, I’ll be paying very close attention to three key catalysts.

1. Cash and liquidity

Lucid has long enjoyed consistent financial support from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which now owns most of Lucid’s voting shares. This consistent access to funding has helped keep the company afloat even as it has posted losses for years at a time. But it does come with some downsides.

Quite simply, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund can dictate Lucid’s future. And while the fund will likely participate in future funding rounds, the terms of these rounds may not benefit minority shareholders.

Still, Lucid needs more cash to survive. Last quarter, the company reported reported $4.7 billion in liquidity, aided by a recent capital raise and credit facility expansion. The company now has enough funds to survive into 2027. But as we’ll discuss below, capital expenditures may need to rise to bring new models to market and accelerate autonomy development.

Paying attention to Lucid’s liquidity is a must during every earnings report.

Image source: Getty Images

Lucid has two mid-sized vehicles in the works, both expected to be priced under $50,000. Getting an EV model to market below that price point is critical to achieving mass scale and, in turn, long-term profitability.

Lucid teased these two models in March. Production of the first model is expected to begin either later this year or in early 2027. Production of the second affordable model is expected to begin shortly afterward.

Is production ready to begin? Are further delays expected? These vehicles should prove critical to Lucid’s long-term profitability, allowing it to avoid dilutive fundraising rounds dictated by its majority investor. If possible delays are signaled, expect them to negatively impact the stock price.

3. Robotaxi market penetration

Some experts believe robotaxis will be a $10 trillion global opportunity. Tesla and Rivian are aggressively pursuing the opportunity. Lucid is attempting to do the same.

In April, Uber Technologies participated in Lucid’s fundraising round, committing to purchase up to 35,000 vehicles to power its own robotaxi division. In all, Uber has invested $500 million into Lucid. That investment is necessary for the company, given that it cannot produce vehicles internally for its fledgling robotaxi service.

I’m not expecting any major updates on this front. But I will be paying close attention to any progress reported on Lucid’s self-driving technology, which, in turn, will be critical to its continued sales to other robotaxi operators.

Uber’s direct involvement is a strong social validation of Lucid’s technology. But there’s no doubt that Lucid can’t invest as aggressively as Rivian or Tesla. If there is strong guidance on the company’s autonomy roadmap, expect shares to reflect that strength, especially with Lucid’s market cap hovering below $3 billion — just 0.3% the size of Tesla.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.