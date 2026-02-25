Lucid Group Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Lucid Group LCID incurred a loss of $3.62 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.49. The company reported a loss of $2.24 per share in the year-ago period. Revenues of $523 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $462 million and increased 123% on a year-over-year basis.

Lucid Group Q4 Highlights

Lucid recorded a total production of 7,874 units, up 102% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The company reported total Lucid Air customer deliveries of 5,345 units in the quarter under discussion, up from 4,078 units in the third quarter of 2025.

Total loss was $421.9 million compared with $208.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin in the reported quarter was negative 81% compared with 89% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses amounted to $642.8 million, up from $524.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses were $361 million in the reported quarter compared with $280.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $281.8 million, up from $243.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA was negative $874.7 million compared with $577.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities in the reported quarter was $916.4 million compared to $533.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $325.4 million compared to $291.7 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was negative $1.24 billion.

LCID’s Financial Position

Lucid had $997.83 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $1.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Debt, net of current portion, was $2.04 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

LCID’s 2026 Guidance

In 2026, LCID expects to produce 25,000-27,000 vehicles, up from 17,840 in 2025. Capital expenditures are expected to be $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.

