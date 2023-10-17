News & Insights

Lucid Group Q3 Vehicle Production Slips; Stock Down Over 3%

October 17, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), a luxury electric vehicle maker, on Tuesday reported a decline in vehicle production for the third-quarter.

For the three-month period to September 30, the automaker produced 1,550 vehicles, compared with 2,282 vehicles produced for the same period of previous year.

The Group noted that over 700 additional vehicles were in transit to Saudi Arabia for final assembly.

Lucid Group delivered 1,457 vehicles during the same period.

LCID was trading down by 3.50 percent at $5.09 per share on the Nasdaq.

