Markets
LCID

Lucid Group Q2 Vehicle Production Rises, CFO Taoufiq Boussaid Steps Down, Alex De Bock To Take Over

July 02, 2026 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), a maker of electric vehicles, Thursday announced higher production and delivery for the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly vehicle production increased to 4,774 vehicles from 3,863 vehicles of last year.

Vehicle delivery rose to 3,953 vehicles from 3,309 vehicles of the prior year.

The company also said Taoufiq Boussaid, Chief Financial Officer of Lucid Group has resigned.

He will be replaced by Alexander De Bock.

De Bock has more than two decades of automotive finance leadership. Previously, he was the CFO of TI Automotive.

In pre-market activity, LCID shares were trading at $6.87, up 3.62% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LCID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.