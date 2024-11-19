Lucid Group price target lowered to $2 from $3 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Lucid Group (LCID) to $2 from $3 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Cost optimization programs at the Arizona factory were a part of the company’s profitability improvement last quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Lucid has also transitioned its battery enclosure manufacturing and various subassemblies on-site, and is transitioning powertrain manufacturing to be fully on-site, with the initiatives expected to “yield benefits including logistics”, RBC adds. The firm notes however that its lower price target reflects shares coming under pressure post-election and subsequent press surrounding the new administration’s desire to curb the IRA and credits to consumers for EV purchases.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LCID:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.