Lucid Group options imply 14.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lucid Group (LCID) is 1.1x normal with calls leading puts 6:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.0%, or 31c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.0%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LCID:
- Lucid announces availability of Lucid Gravity SUV orders
- Lucid (LCID) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
- Penny Stock Lucid (LCID) Receives $1B Boost from Saudi Arabia’s PIF
- Suzuki and Toyota to deepen collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Prepares for Orders of the Gravity SUV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.