Lucid Group options imply 14.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lucid Group (LCID) is 1.1x normal with calls leading puts 6:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.0%, or 31c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.0%.

