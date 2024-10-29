Lucid Group opening orders for Lucid Gravity EV November 7

Lucid Group (LCID) announced customer orders for the Lucid Gravity will open on November 7 at 9:00 am Pacific Time. Orders will initially be taken for the Grand Touring trim. The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is scheduled to begin production in late 2024 and the Lucid Gravity Touring is planned for late 2025. On November 7, orders will open for customers in the U.S., with current Lucid owners given priority for taking delivery of their Lucid Gravity.

