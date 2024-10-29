News & Insights

Stocks

Lucid Group opening orders for Lucid Gravity EV November 7

October 29, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Lucid Group (LCID) announced customer orders for the Lucid Gravity will open on November 7 at 9:00 am Pacific Time. Orders will initially be taken for the Grand Touring trim. The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is scheduled to begin production in late 2024 and the Lucid Gravity Touring is planned for late 2025. On November 7, orders will open for customers in the U.S., with current Lucid owners given priority for taking delivery of their Lucid Gravity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LCID:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.