Lucid Group (LCID) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Lucid Group (LCID) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $7.11. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 34.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Lucid shares surged after a recent SEC filing showed that Uber owns an 11.5% stake in the company. This reflects a total investment of $500 million, making Uber one of the largest shareholders outside the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The financing announcement also outlined an expanded vehicle-related arrangement tied to Uber’s autonomy plans, supporting potential vehicle demand.

This an electric vehicle automaker is expected to post quarterly loss of $2.72 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%. Revenues are expected to be $428.67 million, up 82.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Lucid Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LCID going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lucid Group belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry. Another stock from the same industry, Rivian Automotive (RIVN), closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $17.15. Over the past month, RIVN has returned 7.3%.

For Rivian Automotive, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.6% over the past month to -$0.6. This represents a change of -46.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Rivian Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.