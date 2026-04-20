Lucid Group (LCID) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Lucid Group (LCID) was down 7.53% at $6.75. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.26%.

The stock of an electric vehicle automaker has fallen by 27.44% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of -$2.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $428.67 million, showing a 82.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$9.54 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion, which would represent changes of +21.09% and +67.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.13% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Lucid Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 191, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.