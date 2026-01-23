Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Lucid Group (LCID) ended the recent trading session at $11.06, demonstrating a -3.57% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Shares of the an electric vehicle automaker have depreciated by 2.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.66%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lucid Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 24, 2026. On that day, Lucid Group is projected to report earnings of -$2.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.18%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $461.5 million, reflecting a 96.83% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$10.73 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.16% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.44% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lucid Group is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

