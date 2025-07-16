Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $2.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had gained 8.37% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.24, signifying a 17.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $294.38 million, up 46.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.92 per share and a revenue of $1.35 billion, signifying shifts of +26.4% and +67.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Lucid Group holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

