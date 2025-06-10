Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Lucid Group (LCID) closed the latest trading day at $2.19, indicating a -1.79% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 14.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 2.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lucid Group is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.34%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $292.12 million, reflecting a 45.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

LCID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.91 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.2% and +67.3%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lucid Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lucid Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

