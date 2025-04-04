Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Lucid Group (LCID) ending at $2.28, denoting a -1.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.98%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 5.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had gained 11.01% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.22, showcasing a 26.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $223.98 million, indicating a 29.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +25.6% and +56.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.87% higher. As of now, Lucid Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

