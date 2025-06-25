Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

Lucid Group (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $2.14, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 17.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.26, indicating a 10.34% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $292.12 million, reflecting a 45.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.91 per share and a revenue of $1.35 billion, representing changes of +27.2% and +67.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lucid Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

