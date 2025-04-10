Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lucid Group (LCID) standing at $2.52, reflecting a -1.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had gained 18.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.22, reflecting a 26.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $235.75 million, up 36.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.94 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, indicating changes of +24.8% and +57.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.08% downward. Lucid Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.