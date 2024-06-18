Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lucid Group (LCID) standing at $2.57, reflecting a -1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 8.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.26, marking a 35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $164.28 million, indicating an 8.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.16 per share and a revenue of $727.29 million, demonstrating changes of +14.71% and +22.18%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lucid Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Lucid Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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