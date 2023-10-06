Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Lucid Group (LCID) standing at $5.13, reflecting a -0.58% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 14% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lucid Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.31, showcasing a 22.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $231.68 million, indicating a 18.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $782.1 million, which would represent changes of +3.82% and +28.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lucid Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Lucid Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.