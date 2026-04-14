Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Lucid Group (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $8.80, moving -4.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 6.57% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 5, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.49, down 3.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $471.83 million, indicating a 100.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$9.11 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.65% and +67.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. Lucid Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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