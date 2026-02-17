Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Lucid Group (LCID) ended the recent trading session at $9.92, demonstrating a -3.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had gained 1.58% outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.49, indicating a 13.18% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $461.5 million, indicating a 96.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$10.73 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.16% and +58.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lucid Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

