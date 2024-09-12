Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $3.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

Shares of the an electric vehicle automaker have appreciated by 27.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lucid Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.30, reflecting a 7.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $177.62 million, showing a 28.88% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.22 per share and a revenue of $759.51 million, signifying shifts of +10.29% and +27.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lucid Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Lucid Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

