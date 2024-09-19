Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Lucid Group (LCID) standing at $3.61, reflecting a -0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

The an electric vehicle automaker's shares have seen an increase of 1.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.47% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.32, indicating a 14.29% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $177.62 million, indicating a 28.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

LCID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.27 per share and revenue of $759.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.62% and +27.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Lucid Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

