Lucid Group (LCID) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Lucid Group (LCID) ended the recent trading session at $9.91, demonstrating a -7.21% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.38%.

Shares of the an electric vehicle automaker witnessed a gain of 3.89% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 8.68%, and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lucid Group in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of -$2.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.42%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $471.83 million, indicating a 100.74% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$9.79 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, signifying shifts of +19.02% and +67.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.3% downward. Right now, Lucid Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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