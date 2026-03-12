Lucid Group (LCID) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Lucid Group (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $9.84, moving -7.87% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

The stock of an electric vehicle automaker has risen by 6.27% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$2.38, reflecting a 0.83% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $518.37 million, indicating a 120.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$9.07 per share and a revenue of $2.24 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.98% and +65.21%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.33% decrease. At present, Lucid Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

