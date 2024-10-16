Lucid Group (LCID) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Lucid Group (LCID) closed the latest trading day at $3.28, indicating a +0.31% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

The an electric vehicle automaker's shares have seen a decrease of 13.49% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.33, showcasing a 17.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $210.17 million, indicating a 52.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

LCID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.27 per share and revenue of $800.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.62% and +34.46%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lucid Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Lucid Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.