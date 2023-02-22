Lucid Group (LCID) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Since reaching its 52-week low of $6.09 in December, Lucid Group (LCID) stock has surged as much as 80%, reaching a recent high of $10.95. While that move is indeed impressive, shares are still down more than 60% from their 52-week high of $29.05. In other words, the electric vehicle maker still has tons of road ahead just to get to its starting line.

The company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. As we head into the quarterly results, one of the main questions investors want to know is whether Lucid’s decision to enter the EV pricing war will boost demand. The company last week announced that customers can receive a $7,500 electric vehicle credit on the purchase of the Lucid Air. The promotion is an effort to reduce the price tag on those vehicles that don’t currently qualify for the government's EV tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.

"We think our customers still deserve a $7,500 credit for choosing an EV. Lucid Air owners have told us how much they love this car, from the world-class driving experience to the elegant design and spacious interior,” the statement read. “With this limited time offer, we hope to get Lucid Air into the hands of even more customers so they can experience the best for themselves.” While the discount incentive may drive higher sales, it is likely to come at the expense of lower margins, thus lower cash flow.

The company has already struggled generate positive operating cash flow and is currently utilizing the cash on its balance sheet to fund its operations. When factoring its operating cash burn and its capital expenditures, Lucid burned through $2.4 billion in the first three quarters of 2022. One of the main initiatives for 2023 is to ramp up production and deliveries. On Wednesday the company will need to outline how it can achieve its growth objectives and do so profitably.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects the Newark, CA.-based company to post a per-share loss of 40 cents on revenue of $302.61 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter loss of 21 cents per share on revenue of $661.04 million. For the full year, the loss is projected to be $1.03 per share, while full-year revenue of $661.04 million will rise more-than 2000% year over year.

Those are certainly solid numbers. The company’s critics, however, consistently points out the fact that Lucid remains unprofitable compared to larger rivals such as Tesla (TSLA). While it’s true that Lucid has yet to post positive net income, it’s nonetheless too early to suggest that the company lacks lasting power in the clean energy auto industry. As of the third quarter, the company had on the books 34,000 Lucid Air reservations, marking potential sales that will surpass $3.2 billion.

For some context, the company generated just $350 million year over year (nine months of 2021). To be sure, overall Q3 earnings results missed analysts expectation on both the top and bottom lines. However, it’s worth noting that during the quarter the company produced 2,282 vehicles at its Arizona manufacturing facility, while delivering close to 1,400 vehicles. The former more-than tripled the number produced in Q2.

The company demonstrated its ability to produce 300 vehicles on a weekly basis, which was an important milestone for its next incremental ramp up. As with other EV companies, Lucid’s ability to grow its manufacturing capacity is critical to its success. But if the management on Wednesday can instill optimism that growth and profitability can be achieved in the quarters ahead the stock may yet find more traction to climb higher.

