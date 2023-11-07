Lucid Group (LCID) Q3 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

As the battle for electric vehicle supremacy forges ahead, investors want to know where Lucid Group (LCID) falls into the mix. Its shares recently tumbled to an all-time low after the luxury EV maker reported Q3 deliveries of its Air sedan that fell far short of analysts' estimates.

The stock has fallen 32% year to date, compared with a 14% rise for the S&P 500 index. As it now stands, Lucid has lost more than 80% of its value since the company’s first day of trading in 2021. The market is reassessing whether the company’s decision to enter the EV pricing war, sparked by Tesla (TSLA), can still generate demand for Lucid vehicles in the quarters ahead. But there still could be potential value if the company can turn things around.

This question and others will be revealed when Lucid reports third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. For period that ended September, Lucid reported a delivery total of 1,457 of its Air sedans. While that delivery total is 59 more than last year’s total and 53 more than what was reported in the second quarter, the amount still fell roughly 30% short of the number of vehicles analysts were expecting, which was about 2,000 vehicles.

During the quarter, the company produced 1,550 vehicles, compared with 2,282 vehicles produced in the third quarter of last year and 2,173 in the second quarter of 2023. However, company CEO Peter Rawlinson is not discouraged. In August, Rawlinson assured investors that Lucid “was on track” to meet its full-year production target of more than 10,000 vehicles. On Tuesday investors will want more details on the company's restructuring efforts, ways to achieve its growth objectives and meet profitability targets.

For the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the Newark, CA.-based company to post a per-share loss of 35 cents on revenue of $192.72 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter loss of 24 cents per share on revenue of $209.06 million. For the full year, which ends in December, the loss is projected to be $1.47 per share, while full-year revenue of $773.67 million will rise 27.2% year over year.

Critics also consistently point out that Lucid remains unprofitable, compared to its larger rival Tesla. While the company’s Q2 results showed increased revenue and EV deliveries, they also showed higher net losses and cash burn than expected. But the company is taking steps to right-size the business. To better capitalize the company, the management announced a restructuring effort, including an 18% reduction in its workforce, or about 1,300 employees.

What’s more, as of the second quarter, Lucid had amassed $6.8 billion in cash on its balance sheet, which is more than enough to fund the production of the Lucid Air SUV model and keep the company operating for the next several years. As a way to spur demand, the company recently launched of a referral program in the U.S. The company said that current Lucid Air owners will have access to unique referral links they can share with prospective customers in their network of family, friends, and colleagues.

Meanwhile, new customers who utilize a referral link can receive vehicle discounts of up to $1,250 depending on the Lucid Air model. It’s a win-win program which can help boost future sales which in Q2 weren’t as bad as the stock reaction reflected. Lucid generated Q2 revenue of $150.9 million (up 89%). Plus, capital expenses decreased in the quarter to $203 million. Investors will want to see whether these numbers can improve in Q3 and beyond. And if its management on Tuesday can show profitability improvement, Lucid stock will climb higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.