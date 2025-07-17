Lucid Group (LCID) Opinions on Uber Robotaxi Partnership

Recent discussions on X about Lucid Group (LCID) have been ignited by the announcement of a significant partnership with Uber to develop a robotaxi service, alongside a proposed reverse stock split. Many users are buzzing with excitement over the reported 40% surge in stock price following the news of a $300 million deal, viewing it as a potential game-changer for Lucid’s position in the electric vehicle and autonomous driving markets. The sentiment reflects a renewed optimism about the company’s long-term prospects in innovative transportation solutions.

However, amidst the hype, some voices on X express caution, pointing to ongoing uncertainties around near-term execution and the impact of the reverse stock split on investor confidence. Concerns linger about past delivery shortfalls and operational challenges, with a few users questioning whether the current momentum can be sustained. Despite the mixed opinions, the robotaxi partnership remains a focal point, keeping the conversation dynamic and engaging.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Lucid Group Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of Lucid Group stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Lucid Group Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LCID in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/26/2025

Lucid Group Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LCID recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LCID in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $3.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $3.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $3.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $3.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $1.0 on 02/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.