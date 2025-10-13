Lucid Group (LCID) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $21.39, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had gained 8.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 9.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.33, indicating a 43.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $325.59 million, up 62.76% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$8.89 per share and a revenue of $1.26 billion, indicating changes of +28.88% and +55.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lucid Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Lucid Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LCID in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

