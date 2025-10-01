Lucid Group (LCID) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Lucid Group (LCID) ended the recent trading session at $24.30, demonstrating a +2.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had gained 34.71% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lucid Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.33, up 43.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $325.59 million, indicating a 62.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$8.89 per share and a revenue of $1.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +28.88% and +55.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% higher. Lucid Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

