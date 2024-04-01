Lucid Group (LCID) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $2.86, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.11%.

The an electric vehicle automaker's stock has dropped by 14.41% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 44.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $167.82 million, up 12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.06 per share and a revenue of $745.98 million, demonstrating changes of +22.06% and +25.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.95% decrease. At present, Lucid Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

