Lucid Group (LCID) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Lucid Group (LCID) reached $3.31, with a +1.53% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.41%.

Shares of the an electric vehicle automaker witnessed a gain of 5.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lucid Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.26, marking a 10.34% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $225.46 million, indicating a 43.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% lower. Lucid Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

