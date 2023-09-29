Lucid Group (LCID) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $5.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 11.94% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.31, up 22.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $231.68 million, up 18.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $782.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.82% and +28.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lucid Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

