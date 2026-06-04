Lucid Group (LCID) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Lucid Group (LCID). Shares have lost about 7.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lucid Group due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Lucid Group, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Lucid Q1 Loss Widens

Lucid incurred a first-quarter 2026 loss of $3.46 per share, marking a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $2.40. The loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.72 per share by 27.05%.

Revenues amounted to $282.47 million, up 20% year over year, but below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $429 million by 34.11%.

LCID Deliveries Disrupted by a Supplier Issue

LCID produced 5,500 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, up 149% from the first quarter of 2025, and delivered 3,093 units. Deliveries remained flat year over year, but monthly deliveries were higher in January and March than last year. February was affected by a seat supplier-related disruption tied to Lucid Gravity.

To prevent a recurrence, LCID has tightened supplier oversight and implemented enhanced quality controls, including a more rigorous inspection process. Delivery momentum picked up in March, with normalization expected through 2026 as inventory levels decline.

Lucid’s Gross Margin Faces Pressure

Lucid’s cost structure continued to weigh on its results. Cost of revenue was $594.2 million, leading to a GAAP gross margin of a negative 110% for the quarter. The pressure from the previous quarter was mainly due to lower production volumes and fewer regulatory credit sales, though this was partly offset by an IEEPA tariff refund and a smaller inventory write-down.

Year over year, higher inventory write-downs and increased tariff costs were the main headwinds to gross margin, partly offset by the IEEPA tariff refund. This highlights how sensitive its profitability remains to production scale, product mix and external cost pressures, especially as it ramps up newer programs.

LCID’s Operating Expenses Climb

Operating expenses continued to rise as Lucid invested in future platforms and ongoing ramp efforts. Research and development costs totaled $335.7 million for the reported quarter compared with $251.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $304.2 million, up from $212.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also recorded $37.9 million in charges related to workforce reductions. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $780.6 million compared with negative $563.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

These costs resulted in a loss from operations of $989.5 million. Below the operating line, LCID reported $41.1 million in interest expense, partly offset by $13.1 million in interest income. The quarter included a $228.3 million non-cash charge tied to inventory and firm purchase commitment write-downs, underscoring the margin pressure during the current scale-up phase.

Lucid Strengthens Liquidity

Lucid ended the quarter with about $3.2 billion in total liquidity. After the quarter, it raised roughly $1.05 billion from multiple sources, including a $550 million convertible preferred investment from an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, $300 million from a common stock offering and a $200 million equity investment from Uber.

Lucid also increased its delayed loan facility from PIF by $500 million after drawing $500 million in April, with about $2 billion still available. After including the recent fundraise and the higher loan limit, its total liquidity would have been around $4.7 billion at quarter-end. This gives the company enough financial flexibility to run operations and grow production into the second half of 2027.

LCID’s Cash Burn Worsens

Cash flows remained heavily negative as LCID continued investing in production capacity and held high inventory levels. Net cash used in operating activities was $1.19 billion compared with $428.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital spending totaled $253.2 million compared with $161.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow in the first quarter was negative $1.44 billion.

The balance sheet showed a similar trend. Inventory was $1.47 billion as of March 31, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $700.4 million compared with $997.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Debt remained high, with $707.4 million classified as current portion of debt and $2.05 billion recorded as debt net of current portion.

These figures highlight why Lucid’s recent financing moves are important as it works to better match production with demand and turn inventory into cash through more steady deliveries.

Lucid Advances Key Strategic Initiatives

Operationally, Lucid outlined several steps to expand its market reach and improve long-term revenue visibility. The company named Silvio Napoli as its next CEO, while interim CEO Marc Winterhoff will return to his previous role as chief operating officer once Napoli takes over.

Lucid also expanded its robotaxi partnership with Uber to a commitment of at least 35,000 vehicles, including the Lucid Gravity and Lucid Midsize models. In parallel, the company is advancing its midsize platform, with expected starting prices below $50,000.

LCID is transitioning toward a hybrid sales model in Europe and the Middle East and has launched its first authorized retail and service partner in Germany.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -18.26% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Lucid Group has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Lucid Group has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Lucid Group is part of the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry. Over the past month, Ford Motor Company (F), a stock from the same industry, has gained 29.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Ford Motor reported revenues of $39.82 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.4%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares with $0.14 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Ford Motor is expected to post earnings of $0.35 per share, indicating a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.4% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Ford Motor. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.