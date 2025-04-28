Lucid Group (LCID) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Lucid Group (LCID) ending at $2.53, denoting a +1.2% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had gained 7.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.23, signifying a 23.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $236.1 million, indicating a 36.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.93 per share and a revenue of $1.29 billion, demonstrating changes of +25.6% and +60.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.31% decrease. Lucid Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

