Lucid Group (LCID) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Lucid Group (LCID) closed the latest trading day at $5.16, indicating a +1.78% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.23%.

Shares of the an electric vehicle automaker have depreciated by 15.64% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.31, marking a 22.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $231.68 million, up 18.53% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.51 per share and a revenue of $782.1 million, indicating changes of +3.82% and +28.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lucid Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Lucid Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

