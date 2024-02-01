Lucid Group (LCID) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Lucid Group (LCID) closed the latest trading day at $3.42, indicating a +1.18% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%.

The the stock of an electric vehicle automaker has fallen by 14.65% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lucid Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 21, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.28, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $166.76 million, down 35.29% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lucid Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.9% higher. Lucid Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

