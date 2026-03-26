Lucid Group (LCID) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Lucid Group (LCID). Shares have added about 3.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lucid Group due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Lucid Group, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Lucid Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations

Key Highlights

Loss of $3.62 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.49. The company reported a loss of $2.24 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues of $523 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $462 million and increased 123% on a year-over-year basis.

Delivered 5,345 vehicles in the quarter; up 72% year over year

Produced 7,874 units in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 102% compared to the third quarter of 2025

Gross margin in the reported quarter was negative 81% compared with 89% in the year-ago quarter.

Total loss was $421.9 million compared with $208.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was negative $1.24 billion.

Lucid had $997.83 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2025

Other Tidbits

Lucid’s operating expenses in the quarter under review amounted to $642.8 million, up from $524.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses were $361 million in the reported quarter compared with $280.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $281.8 million, up from $243.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was negative $874.7 million compared with $577.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities in the reported quarter was $916.4 million compared to $533.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $325.4 million compared to $291.7 million for the same period last year.

In 2026, LCID expects to produce 25,000-27,000 vehicles, up from 17,840 in 2025. Capital expenditures are expected to be $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.56% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Lucid Group has a poor Growth Score of F, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Lucid Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Lucid Group belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry. Another stock from the same industry, Rivian Automotive (RIVN), has gained 2.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Rivian Automotive reported revenues of $1.29 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -25.8%. EPS of -$0.54 for the same period compares with -$0.52 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Rivian Automotive is expected to post a loss of $0.59 per share, indicating a change of -43.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.5% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Rivian Automotive. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.