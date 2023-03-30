Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $7.62, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lucid Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 640%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158.4 million, up 174.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion, which would represent changes of +10.83% and +89.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lucid Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.